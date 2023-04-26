(KETK) — They were rivals in high school and the Big 12, and this week, Tyree Wilson and Demarvion Overshown will get to have their NFL dreams come true.

We caught up with both of their high school head coaches, who were there when their football journeys began.

A dream many college football players have is coming up for former West Rusk Raider Tyree Wilson and Arp Tiger Demarvion Overshown.

A dream, which started in East Texas.

“I know that’s been his dream for years so to be able to see him reach those dreams, it looks like he is going to reach his dreams, just excited for him and happy for him, he earned it and he deserves it,” said Former West Rusk Head coach John Frazier.

“We got two great east Texas young men in this draft and it’s just going to be a great thing for east Texas but we’re very proud of him,” added former Arp head coach Dale Irwin.

John Frazier coached Wilson at West Rusk and is ecstatic to see the growth in his game, as he is projected to be a top-10 pick.

“To see them have a goal, go work and do the right things to get there and to see him where he is at now just so proud,” smiles Frazier.

Irwin coached Overshown at Arp and says he can’t wait to see the former tiger hear his name get called.

“About as excited as you can get, it’s like a kid when you open a Christmas present, you’re waiting on Christmas day to get here and when it finally happens we will all be excited,” laughed Coach Irwin.

When these two were on the field for Arp and West Rusk, they wreaked havoc.

“He was as advertised, at an early age you knew Demarvion was going to be special, We added Tyree to the mix and said go block Demarvion every play regardless of what the play is block him and it was a fun battle to watch,” explained Fraizer.

“You try to do everything you can either run away from that young man or try to block him with as many people as you could and a lot of times it was impossible,” said Irwin.

From rivals in high school and in college, these two look to be the next athletes to join the growing fraternity of Beast Texans in the NFL.

“It shows these young men, it doesn’t matter, you don’t have to be from the big city to make it big if you have the talent and the determination and do things the right way, you can make it to the top,” declared Coach Fraizer.

“They’re showing them the way to do it and that’s why we’re so proud of them,” exclaimed Irwin.

The journey that started in East Texas, won’t be coming to an end with the NFL draft, instead, it’s just the start of another chapter of the book.