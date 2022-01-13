David Culley fired from Houston Texans after 1 season as head coach

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) The Houston Texas fired head coach David Culley on Thursday after just one year with the organization.
According to NFL, this was the first head coaching opportunity for the 66-year-old.
Houston finished 4-13, third in the AFC South, ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished 3-14.
The team will now have to search for their third head coach in the past three years.
According to NFL research, Culley is the first Houston head coach to be fired before coaching at least four seasons.
