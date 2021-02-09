Patrick Mahomes to have offseason surgery for ‘turf toe’ injury

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles against the defense of the Cleveland Browns during the secondquarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) East Texas native Patrick Mahomes will have to have surgery on his injured toe he suffered during the season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the surgery will be Wednesday in order to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot. This injury is also known as turf toe.

Source: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot, also known as turf toe. The rehab will be several months, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. Noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2021

According to Rapoport, the rehab process typically takes several months, but the Whitehouse alum is expected to be okay.

As well as Patrick Mahomes ran at times, it was clear his injury was significant. He was not 100%. Kudos to Mahomes and the medical/athletic training staff for getting him ready, but he was very hobbled. Now, he’ll have it fully repaired. https://t.co/2sNE25RzxD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2021

Mahomes saw a specialist on Monday and this was the outcome of the appointment.

Mahomes signaled he was in good shape between the AFC Championship and Super Bowl, discussing the injury last week with reporters.

“It feels a lot better. Having these two weeks to let it rest and heal up, especially being almost three weeks, over three weeks away from the injury itself. If you look at those type of injuries, that kind of gives you the normal timeline,” Mahomes said.

“Definitely every single day that I get to rest it, makes it better but it’s pretty close to 100% and I’m sure by gameday it will be.”

Turf toe is a sprain of the ligaments around the big toe.

“Those ligaments are supposed to stretch. But when they stretch too much, that’s where you can get injury,” Truman Medical Center Sports Medicine Physician, Dr. Margaret Gibson told FOX4 earlier this postseason.

“Depending on the player or position, an injury like turf toe can definitely last longer than a few weeks. He obviously has to have really great movement, he has to be really quick on the balls of his feet. So that really stresses that area a lot,” Gibson said.