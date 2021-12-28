NFL legend John Madden dead at age 85

FILE – Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2015. ‘All Madden’ documentary a labor of love for Fox Sports. Many gamers will be receiving the latest edition of the “Madden” video game for the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, some will even find out for the first time that the name behind the popular franchise was a successful coach and broadcaster. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

NEW YORK (KETK) – The NFL announced on Tuesday the passing of John Madden at age 85.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families. We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football that the NFL what it is today.” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

Memorial service information will be announced when it is available.

Madden retired in 1979 after coaching the Raiders for a decade and winning a Super Bowl title. His .739 winning percentage is second to Vince Lombardi among those who have coached in at least 140 regular-season and playoff games, according to AP News.

In a documentary that premiered Christmas Day on FOX, it featured an extensive interview with Madden and his family. It also included Lawrence Taylor, Brett Favre, Troy Aikman, Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick and Goodell among the 38 people interviewed.

“John Madden is to the NFL what Elvis Presley is to rock-and-roll. He’s the king,” Goodell said.

Madden is considered one of the greatest football minds in the history of game. He retired from the broadcast chair at the end of 2008 but kept busy with football and his worldwide phenomena of NFL video games.