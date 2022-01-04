NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the decorations come down, many “help wanted” signs are still up. A record number of people quit their jobs during the holiday season. Experts are calling it the "Great Resignation."

According to the Labor Department more than 4.6 million people quit their jobs in November. Unfair treatment at the workplace, the fear of getting COVID, seeking new scenery; all reasons why many Americans are quitting their jobs.