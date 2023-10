TYLER, Texas (KETK) – FOX51 was scheduled to air Sundays Dallas Cowboys game, but an NFL policy change that happened this week means FOX51 will carry the Houston Texans game instead.

We know East Texas’s Cowboy fans will be disappointed by this, but we want to notify you about this change so you could plan accordingly.

This change was made by the National Football League. If you have any questions, please email them to enquiries@nfl.com or call 800-635-5300.