GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)The Green Bay Packers have promoted John Dunn to take over as tight ends coach for Justin Outten, who left to become the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator.

The Packers announced the move Saturday. The team also confirmed Maurice Drayton won’t return as special teams coordinator; hisdeparturehad been reported on Tuesday.

”We are grateful for all that Mo brought to our team the last several seasons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said in a release. ”He is a great man who is loved by our players and coaches and contributed a lot to our success. We wish nothing but the best for Mo, Tonya and the rest of their family moving forward.”

Dunn worked as a senior analyst for the Packers this season, coached the New York Jets’ tight ends from 2019-20 and was an assistant with the Chicago Bears from 2016-17.

He also has college experience as UConn’s offensive coordinator (2018), Maryland’s tight ends coach (2011-15) and as an LSU offensive graduate assistant (2008-09) and offensive intern (2010). He started his coaching career at North Carolina as a student assistant (2004), offensive quality control coach (2005) and offensive graduate assistant (2006-07).

Dunn was a walk-on quarterback and tight end at North Carolina from 2001-03 before a neck injury ended his playing career.

Outten coached the Packers’ tight ends for the last three seasons before following new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackettfrom Green Bay to Denver. Hackett had been the Packers’ offensive coordinator for the last three seasons.

