GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)The Green Bay Packers have signed former Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt, who could provide a boost to a special teams unit that struggled throughout last season.

Leavitt is the second former Las Vegas defensive back and special teams performer to join the Packers since ex-Raiders interim head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia took over as Green Bay’s special teams coordinator. Cornerback Keisean Nixon signed with the Packers in March.

The Packers ranked last in the NFL in special teams last season according to efficiency metrics from Football Outsiders. The Packers allowed a touchdown on a blocked punt return and also had a field-goal attempt blocked in their 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Leavitt played 42 games with the Raiders, who signed the undrafted free agent from Utah State in 2018. He made his first career start on defense last season and also had 12 tackles on special teams.

