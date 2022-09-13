FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP)Patriots veteran running back Ty Montgomery will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury.

To fill his spot on the 53-man roster, New England signed receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad. Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon was also signed to the practice squad.

Montgomery was limited in practices leading up to the Patriots’ season-opening loss at Miami. But he was active for the game, catching three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown.

Humphrey signed with New England as a free agent in June, was released at the end of training camp and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 31. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder was elevated to the active roster prior to the Miami game and saw limited action against the Dolphins before reverting back to the practice squad.

Cannon made 69 starts for the Patriots from 2011 through the 2019 season before opting out of the 2020 season.

