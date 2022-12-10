OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP)The Baltimore Ravens activated running back J.K. Dobbins and defensive back Marcus Williams on Saturday.

Dobbins had been on injured reserve because of lingering knee issues, and Williams had a wrist injury. Williams has missed the past seven games and Dobbins missed the past six.

The Ravens also activated quarterback Anthony Brown and defensive back Ar’Darius Washington from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh. They waived running back Mike Davis and put defensive back Daryl Worley on IR.

Dobbins’ return could boost an offense that has struggled with injuries at running back and receiver – and could now be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for a little while because of a knee injury.

—

AP NFL: https://twitter.com/AP-NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL