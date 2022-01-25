Report: Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton has informed the New Orleans Saints that he’s stepping away

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. Payton prefers not to use term “training camp” to describe how he’s trying to prepare his club for this pandemic-altered NFL season. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — AP source: Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton has informed the New Orleans Saints that he’s stepping away.

NFL’s Ian Rapoport also reported the news on social media.

The #Saints will hold a press conference today to discuss Sean Payton’s time away and he’ll inform his staff in the coming minutes. End of an era in New Orleans. https://t.co/7v8gr8GW0c — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

According to the NFL, Payton, 58, leaves the Saints with an overall regular-season record of 152-89 and a postseason mark of 9-8, including one Super Bowl victory and the 2006 AP Coach of the Year award, in 15 seasons.

Rapoport reported Sunday that Payton, who had three years remaining on his contract, had not committed to returning to coach New Orleans after an incredibly difficult and challenging season.

Payton arrived in New Orleans in 2006; the same year the franchise signed quaterback Drew Brees.

Just four years into the job, Payton was a Super Bowl champion, taking down the powerful Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. Three years later, the NFL suspended him for one season as a result of the league’s investigation into New Orleans’ bounty program.