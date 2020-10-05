REPORT: Texans fire Head Coach, General Manager Bill O’Brien

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) The Houston Texans are in need of a new head coach and general manager.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, the franchise has released Bill O’Brien.

According to Schefter, Romeo Crennel will likely be the interim head coach.

The team is 0-4 right now, having lost to the Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers, and Vikings.

They are scheduled to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 11.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51