REPORT: Texans fire Head Coach, General Manager Bill O’Brien

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) The Houston Texans are in need of a new head coach and general manager.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, the franchise has released Bill O’Brien.

According to Schefter, Romeo Crennel will likely be the interim head coach.

The team is 0-4 right now, having lost to the Chiefs, Ravens, Steelers, and Vikings.

They are scheduled to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, October 11.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.