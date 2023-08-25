TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly traded a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for quarterback Trey Lance.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter reported the trade on Twitter, he said:

“Trade: 49ers are sending their former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a mid-round, per sources. Lance now gets a fresh start in Dallas,” Schefter said. Schefter later said that the mid-round pick will be a fourth-round pick, according to a league source.

According to Schefter, Dallas has guaranteed they’ll pay Lance, $940,000 he’s owed for the rest of this year and $5.3 million he’s owed for 2024. He added that the Cowboys will also be able to decide Lance’s fifth year option in 2025.

The trade has also been confirm by others like Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network.