Titans receiver Adam Humphries clears concussion protocol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Tennessee wide receiver Adam Humphries has been cleared from concussion protocol after missing four games and should be available Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

”You know how seriously we take any injury but certainly one that would involve going through and working through the concussion protocol,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. ”We don’t put any timetables on them, and he has been cleared, and we’re hopeful and excited for him to play in the football game.

Humphries practiced fully all week and was not listed as questionable for the Titans (8-3).

Tennessee will be without tight end Jonnu Smith (knee), rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (illness) and cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee), who has yet to play this season.

Left guard Rodger Saffold (ankle) and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee) both are questionable against the Browns (8-3). Right tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) practiced fully Friday after not practicing Thursday. Tight end MyCole Pruitt should be back after missing the last three games with an injured knee.

