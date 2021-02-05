WATCH LIVE: Whitehouse mayor issues proclamation marking Sunday as ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Mayor of Whitehouse James Wansley will issue a proclamation on Friday marking Sunday, February 7, as “Patrick Mahomes Day” in honor of the East Texas native as he suits up to play in his second straight Super Bowl.

The city is also having a community-wide Chiefs Day on Friday.

“We want to paint Whitehouse red! Make sure you’re wearing your Chiefs gear,” Whitehouse ISD said in a Facebook post.

Mahomes graduated from Whitehouse back in 2014 and played football at Texas Tech in Lubbock. He was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft back in 2017 and was named the starter a year later.

The Kansas City quarterback was named MVP of Super Bowl XLV in their comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers. He is trying to lead the Chiefs to be the first team to win back-to-back titles since the New England Patriots in 2003-2004.

