NHL fines Carolina forward Jordan Staal $5,000 for tripping

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Carolina forward Jordan Staal was fined $5,000 Saturday for what the NHL called a dangerous trip on Nashville’s Luke Kunin.

The fine is the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement.

It was announced hours after Nashville beat Carolina 5-4 in double overtime Friday night to pull within 2-1 of the Hurricanes in their first-round series.

Staal was penalized at 14:05 of the second period for the trip. His penalty came 30 seconds after Warren Foegele sent the puck over the glass, putting Nashville on a 5-on-3. The Predators scored their first power-play goal of the series.

He also scored a goal at 3:31 of the second that tied it 2-2.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51