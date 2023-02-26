The New Jersey Devils have acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. It was not immediately clear what San Jose sent New Jersey in exchange for the rugged forward under team control for at least next year.

Meier, a 26-year-old Swiss winger, has 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games this season. He joins a playoff race with the Devils after the rival Rangers and Islanders each made moves to improve their stock.

Meier is a pending restricted free agent who could earn up to $10 million next season.

—

AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed.

—

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports