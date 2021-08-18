Arizona Coyotes to host rookie tournament with 6 teams

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP)The Arizona Coyotes will host a ”Rookie Faceoff” tournament in the desert next month.

The team announced Wednesday the six-team tournament will be held Sept. 17-20 at Gila River Arena and Ice Den Scottsdale, the Coyotes’ practice facility.

The tournament will include Pacific Division teams Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose and Vegas, along with Arizona and Colorado of the Central Division. It will include the top prospects from each team.

The Coyotes will play three games at Gila River Arena, their home arena, and ticket proceeds will go to the Arizona Coyotes Foundation.

