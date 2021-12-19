Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly suspended for 4 games

NHL
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Chicago forward Brett Connolly was suspended for four gameswithout pay by the NHL on Saturday for interference against Dallas forward Tanner Kero.

Connolly was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct in the first period of Chicago’s 4-3 overtime loss at Dallas on Saturday night.

Connelly rode Kero into the boards. Kero was taken from the ice on a stretcher with his head immobilized. Kero taken to a hospital for precautionary measures and evaluation, and coach Rick Bowness said after the game that the player had a concussion.

The suspension will cost Connolly $70,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51