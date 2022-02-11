Buoyed by a thrilling win at Washington on Tuesday, and overtime heroics in Buffalo two nights later, the Columbus Blue Jackets seek to carry a flair for the dramatic all the way to Canada.

Winners in four of their past five contests, the Blue Jackets play for the third time during a five-game road trip when in a visit to Montreal on Saturday afternoon.

Columbus has collected four points in its last two games during a week filled with high drama.

Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner accepted a feed from Gustav Nyquist on a give-and-go and scored the go-ahead goal with 44.4 seconds left in regulation at Washington for a 5-4 victory.

In Buffalo, the Sabres held a 3-1 lead early in the third period before Columbus’ Brendan Gaunce and Oliver Bjorkstrand each scored to forge a tie. Jakub Voracek netted the winner 16 seconds into overtime as the Blue Jackets finished off the 4-3 victory.

Columbus has scored at least four goals in five straight games.

Voracek, who had not found the net since Nov. 13, has just two goals in 43 games.

“I don’t put much pressure on myself if I don’t score for a while,” Voracek said. “I’ve been in those struggles — goal-scoring droughts — a lot of times, and I’m too old to get it in my head, so I would just say just do your job and everything’s going to come.”

Columbus skated to a 6-3 win over Montreal in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 30.

The new-look Canadiens turned to a Hockey Hall of Famer after firing coach Dominique Ducharme on Wednesday, just one season removed from playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

In his debut as interim coach, Martin St. Louis saw his Canadiens start poorly Thursday night.

The Capitals were not a polite guest, scoring three times over the first 23:40 of game time en route to handing Montreal its eighth straight loss (0-6-2).

Despite the 5-2 defeat, Cole Caufield admitted that there is a new vibe surrounding the team.

“I’m really excited,” said Caufield, who backhanded in his first career power-play goal in the second period. “I grew up wearing (No.) 26 because of him, and it’s crazy that he’s now our coach.”

Caufield shares a similarity with his new coach: The diminutive winger is 5-foot-7, 165 pounds; St. Louis competed at 5-foot-8, 180 pounds during his career.

“Every time he speaks, I just want to listen and soak it all in. I’m going to learn a lot from him,” said Caufield, who was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Added St. Louis: “It was amazing. I just love how we fought and I just felt we kept getting better as the game went (on), and that was fun to see.”

