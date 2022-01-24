Canucks hire first woman assistant GM in ex-agent Castonguay

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP)The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Emilie Castonguay to be assistant general manager, making her the first female assistant GM in franchise history.

Jim Rutherford, Vancouver’s president of hockey operations and the interim general manager, said Monday in a statement that Castonguay will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiations and managing the collective bargaining agreement.

Castonguay comes to the Canucks from Momentum Hockey, where she became the first female NHLPA-certified agent in Canada in 2016.

She has represented a number of high-level players, including Alexis Lafreniere, who is with the New York Rangers and was the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft.

Castonguay played four years of hockey at Niagara University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. She went on to earn a law degree from the University of Montreal and is a member of the Quebec Bar Association.

