WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP)Charlie Lindgren really appreciated it when the Washington Capitals mounted a four-goal lead in Sunday’s second period against the Winnipeg Jets.

The netminder showed his thanks by foiling Winnipeg’s comeback attempt for a 5-2 Washington victory.

”To score four goals, as a goalie you love it,” Lindgren said. ”It’s just a credit to our guys again for competing tonight, working hard, putting the puck in the net.

”Winnipeg obviously pushed back towards the end of the second. They pushed in the third, we hung tough, so good win for us.”

The Capitals extended their season-high win streak to four games, with Lindgren in net for all four victories. He made 29 saves against the Jets.

Lars Eller scored one of Washington’s four second-period goals in his 900th career game.

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Marcus Johansson and Alex Ovechkin into an empty net, also scored for the Capitals (14-12-4), who extended their season-high win streak to four games. Dmitry Orlov added two assists in his return from injury.

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette praised Lindgren, especially for his poise after the Jets made it 4-2 at 3:29 of the third.

”I just thought (Lindgren) settled everything down,” Laviolette said. ”He tied things up, he gave us faceoffs and pucks didn’t bounce off of him.

”He did a really good job of taking care of the game and that’s the way he’s been now for the last three or four games. He’s been rock solid for us.”

Adam Lowry and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets (18-8-1), who had a season-best four-game victory run halted.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg.

”We didn’t give up,” Dubois said. ”Down 4-0, we kept going and kept pushing. Their goalie played well.

”We hit some posts and had some chances at the end of the second period. It could have been a two- or three-goal game instead of a four-goal game going into the third. And who knows what happens after that?”

Neither goalie let a puck get by them in the first period.

Washington then mounted a 4-0 lead in the second period.

Van Riemsdyk’s high wrist shot from the slot beat Hellebuyck at 3:25 of the second, followed by Kuznetsov’s power-play marker at 8:21.

Johansson added his goal on a penalty shot at 9:55 after Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey slashed him on a breakaway.

Eller boosted the score to 4-0 with his sixth goal of the season off a rebound at 15:24.

Winnipeg came out fast in the third, with Lowry scoring off a rebound of Morrissey’s point shot 35 seconds into the period.

Dubois made it 4-2 when he stretched out to shoot the puck past Lindgren and recorded his 14th goal at 3:29.

After Hellebuyck was pulled, Ovechkin hit the empty net with 2:12 left. He sits at 797 career goals.

FINE DANISH

Eller has played 458 of his 900 NHL career games with Washington. He also suited up for 435 games with Montreal and seven for St. Louis.

The 33-year-old has recorded 360 points during those career games, including 159 goals and 201 assists.

The Denmark native is now two points shy of passing injured Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers (361 points) for second on the all-time Danish points list.

NOTES: Washington has scored a power-play goal in six straight games, extending its longest stretch of consecutive games with at least one power-play marker since the 2020-21 season (five games, Jan. 24 to Feb. 1, 2021) . The Capitals recalled defensemen Lucas Johansen from the Hershey Bears. Johansen has recorded two points in 12 games with Hershey this season.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Capitals: Play the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.