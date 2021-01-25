Flames hope to crowd the net in rematch vs. Leafs

The Calgary Flames know what is required if they are to avenge Sunday’s loss to the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs when they meet again Tuesday night.

The Maple Leafs got some favorable bounces in a 3-2 win in the opener of a two-game set and Flames center Sean Monahan feels it was because Toronto got in front of the net and that his team should do the same.

“I think we’ve got to be around their net a little bit more to get those bounces ourselves,” Monahan said. “We had our looks, we had our chances but yeah, we’ve got to be in front of the goalie a bit more and have that second guy in there off rebounds.”

The Maple Leafs described it as an ugly win.

“I think there’s no doubt that it was an ugly one,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “It was our seventh game in 12 days, traveling out here and then having to play a two o’clock game. It’s a tough ask, and then you’re playing against a rested team. This one, we felt, would not be pretty. To get the two points is real big for us.”

Keefe’s team meeting 90 minutes beforehand focused on Hall of Famer George Armstrong, who died Sunday at the age of 90. Armstrong played his entire 21-year NHL career with the Maple Leafs — 12 as their captain — and was on four Stanley Cup-winning teams in the 1960s.

Mitch Marner had two assists Sunday to make a little history of his own. His first assist was his 300th career point in his 307th game. Marner is the third-fastest Maple Leaf to reach the milestone behind Syl Apps and Charlie Conacher.

Jack Campbell made 31 stops in his second start of the season in the Toronto goal, both wins. Frederik Andersen is scheduled to start Tuesday.

Campbell appeared to injure his leg in the final minutes Sunday but stayed in the game. He brushed aside questions about a possible injury.

“I was just really focused on trying to get out of this place with two points,” Campbell said. “I think the guys did a good job of helping me out and we accomplished that. It’s all I’m focused on right now.”

Auston Matthews, who missed one game with a hand injury, scored Toronto’s third goal, the first of his career against Calgary. Morgan Rielly had three assists. Wayne Simmonds scored his first goal as a Maple Leaf to earn his 500th career NHL point.

“Pretty tight game, I think the biggest difference is they were able to find one more than we did, to be honest with you,” Flames coach Geoff Ward said. “I thought we had plenty of chances, their goalie made some saves when he needed to, a couple of bounces for them that ended going in the net, but that’s what happens when you shoot the puck to the front of the net. Good things, happen, normally. They got the bounce tonight and that was the difference.”

The Flames played a video tribute Sunday to defenseman TJ Brodie, who played 634 games for Calgary before signing with the Maple Leafs as a free agent during the offseason.

