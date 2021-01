Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell out with leg injury

CALGARY, Alberta (AP)Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says backup goaltender Jack Campbell will be out ”weeks” with a leg injury.

Campbell was hurt late in Toronto’s 3-2 win at Calgary on Sunday when Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goalmouth scrum.

Campbell has a 2-0-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and .923 save percentage this season.

Michael Hutchinson has been penciled in to back up starter Frederik Andersen for Toronto, which was set to finish a two-game series with Calgary on Tuesday night.

The Maple Leafs lost goaltender Aaron Dell to the waiver wire last week.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports