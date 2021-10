TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Standing in long lines to check for COVID-19, is now a thing of the past. The demand for at-home COVID test kits is skyrocketing in America.

As the nations grow accustomed to getting back into the swing of things, vaccine mandates or negative-test results are becoming more of a norm. Rapid testing is a quick solution for people looking to travel for the holidays, head to work, attend school or live music events, etc.