On Thursday night, the New York Islanders will get a reminder of their euphoric run to the edge of the Stanley Cup Final – and yet another glimpse at just how far away they are from mounting another memorable playoff surge.

The reeling Islanders will try to snap a three-game losing streak in Elmont, N.Y., when they host the Boston Bruins in a rematch of the teams’ 2021 Eastern Conference second-round series, which New York won in six games.

Both teams suffered road losses Tuesday. The Islanders ended a four-game trip by falling to the Buffalo Sabres 6-3; the Bruins lost to the New York Rangers 2-1 in a shootout.

The loss was the sixth in nine games (3-4-2) for the Bruins, who, as the second and final wild card in the Eastern Conference, are nominally the team the Islanders are chasing.

But the Islanders have also lost six of nine (3-6-0) in the same span, costing them two points in the standings and leaving them 18 points behind the Bruins (although New York has played for fewer games).

New York is just 3-16-2 against teams currently occupying a playoff spot, and clearly the Islanders cannot continue to lose games like this.

“I know it doesn’t look great looking at the standings,” said Islanders right winger Kyle Palmieri, who scored twice Tuesday, each time pulling the Islanders back to a tie before Buffalo scored three times in the game’s last three minutes. “But until someone says we’re eliminated, we’re going to fight like heck to try and get back in it.”

Perhaps the sight of Thursday’s foe will spark the Islanders, who beat the Bruins, 3-1, on Dec. 16 in the first game between the teams since last spring’s raucous playoff clash. That series was highlighted by Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy drawing a $25,000 fine for criticizing referees while sarcastically referring to the Islanders as the “New York Saints.”

During Game 6, a sellout crowd of 12,000 at Nassau Coliseum serenaded the Bruins with chants of “New York Saints” – also the name of a professional lacrosse team that used to play at the Coliseum – as the Islanders closed out the series with a 6-2 rout.

While these Bruins appear to be on solid playoff footing – they are eight points ahead of the ninth-place Detroit Red Wings – Boston has also recently struggled against teams likely headed for the tournament.

The Bruins’ past three losses have come against the Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, the top three teams in the Metropolitan Division. Boston’s past three wins were against the Arizona Coyotes, Seattle Kraken and Ottawa Senators, all of whom are far out of the playoff picture.

The Bruins at least salvaged a point in notable fashion Tuesday, when the shootout against the Rangers lasted nine rounds. Rookie Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 33 of 34 shots in regulation and turned back five consecutive shots by New York in the shootout before K’Andre Miller won it for the hosts.

“Their record speaks for itself,” said Bruins center Charlie Coyle who scored in the first period and converted his shootout chance. “In the end you want two points. You’re never satisfied until you get the two points. ‘Sways’ deserved more than that.”

