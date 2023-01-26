MONTREAL (AP)Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease.

Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red Wings improve to 21-18-8. Moritz Seider had three assists, and Ville Husso made 20 saves.

”That was a goalie win,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. ”I’d have to look back on all three goals, I don’t think he loved all three of those goals, but it was us as a team. A ton of offense we’re giving up, easy offense.”

Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice and had an assist for Montreal. Michael Pezzetta added a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 38 saves. The Canadiens dropped to 20-25-4.

Harvey-Pinard tied it at 3 at with 1:21 left in the second period. He took a centering pass and beat Husso with a high backhander.

”When I was young, I dreamed of scoring goals at the Bell Centre,” Harvey-Pinard said. ”So right now hearing my name, it’s special for me and I have to enjoy it and keep going.”

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At New York Islanders on Friday night.

Canadiens: At Ottawa on Saturday night in opener of home-and-home set.

—

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP-Sports