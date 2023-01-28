BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP)DQ Nicholas’ 27 points helped Gardner-Webb defeat High Point 86-58 on Saturday.

Nicholas had six rebounds, six assists, and four steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (11-11, 6-4 Big South Conference). Caleb Robinson scored 15 points while going 7 of 15 from the field. Anthony Selden recorded 15 points and finished 7 of 8 from the field.

Jaden House led the way for the Panthers (10-12, 2-8) with 20 points and four assists. Zach Austin added 10 points for High Point.

