Nicholls drubs Houston Baptist as Scott has huge 1st quarter

HOUSTON (AP)Lindsey Scott Jr. rushed for 135 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in the first quarter to get Nicholls started toward a 44-14 victory over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

Scott finished with 214 yards passing and 161 yards on the ground. Freshman Collin Guggenheim had his first 100-yard rushing game, gaining 123 yards on 22 carries. The Colonels finished with 572 total yards – 347 rushing and 225 passing.

Tyreke Boyd had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Colonels (3-4, 2-2 Southland).

Houston Baptist (0-7, 0-4) managed just 157 yards. Orion Olivas was 21-of-43 passing for 149 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Tyson Thompson returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.

