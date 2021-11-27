Nicholls St. beats Southwestern Christian 87-58

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

THIBODAUX, La. (AP)Ty Gordon scored 22 points, Devante Carter added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Nicholls State easily beat Southwestern Christian 87-58 on Saturday.

Pierce Spencer had 11 points for Nicholls State (5-3). Latrell Jones added 11 points.

Derek Dantzler-Fulner had 16 points for the Eagles. Luiz Machado Jr. added 10 points. Ronald Moore had 7 points and three rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51