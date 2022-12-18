NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Kevin Osawe’s 16 points helped NJIT defeat Niagara 62-53 on Sunday.

Osawe had 13 rebounds for the Highlanders (2-9). Miles Coleman scored 10 points while shooting 3 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and added five rebounds. The Highlanders snapped a five-game skid.

Aaron Gray finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Purple Eagles (5-5). Niagara also got seven points and two blocks from David Mitchell. In addition, Noah Thomasson had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.