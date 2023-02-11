NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Kevin Osawe had 14 points in NJIT’s 65-50 victory over Maine on Saturday night.

Osawe also had eight rebounds for the Highlanders (7-17, 4-7 America East Conference). Kjell de Graaf scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Paul McMillian IV recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Black Bears (10-15, 4-8) were led in scoring by Kellen Tynes, who finished with 14 points and four steals. Jaden Clayton added nine points and three steals for Maine. In addition, Peter Filipovity finished with seven points.

