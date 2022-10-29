AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Diego Pavia passed for two touchdowns, Ethan Albertson made three field goals and New Mexico State beat UMass 23-13 on Saturday for its first road win since Sept. 22, 2018.

With the win, the Aggies leave UMass with the longest road losing streak at 21 games.

Albertson made field goals of 41, 30 and 43 yards. His 43-yarder gave New Mexico State its first lead at 16-13 with 6:16 left in the third quarter. Pavia’s 27-yard connection with Terrell Warner capped the scoring with 3:42 left in the fourth.

Pavia also carried it eight times for 56 yards for New Mexico State (3-5). Justice Powers caught three passes for 81 yards.

Brady Olson was 15 of 28 for 97 yards with an interception for UMass (1-7). Ellis Merriweather rushed for 84 yards.

UMass led 13-10 at halftime after two field goals by Cameron Carson and a 66-yard scoring run by Kay’Ron Adams, who finished with six carries for 72 yards.

—

