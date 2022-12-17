LOS ANGELES (AP)Emily Bessoir and Londyn Jones each scored 12 points to lead No. 10 UCLA to a 75-47 win over CSU Bakersfield on Saturday.

The Bruins (11-1) had a season-high 14 steals, which led to plenty of transition buckets. UCLA started the game on a 10-2 run and led 22-8 after the first quarter. Eight players scored in the opening quarter for the Bruins.

CSU Bakersfield (2-5) kept the second quarter close, down just 15-12 in that frame. Morgan Edwards had a season-high 13 points and Grace Hunter added 13, too. Hennie van Schaik played her first game in a month after an ankle injury and came off the bench, scoring two points in 22 minutes.

UCLA was the highest-ranked opponent that CSU Bakersfield played since 2019-20.

In the first half, UCLA guard Camryn Brown stole an inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for the layup, giving UCLA a 37-18 lead with 1:27 left in the second quarter. UCLA freshman Kiki Rice stole the ball from a guard and went the other way for an uncontested layup.

NOTES

UCLA held a moment of silence for Billie Moore, the former UCLA women’s basketball coach, who died at the age of 79 on Wednesday.

Both UCLA and CSU Bakersfield played USC. UCLA held off a late rally by the Trojans and won 59-56 on Thursday. The Roadrunners lost to the Trojans 86-41 in November.

BIG PICTURE

CSU Bakersfield: The Roadrunners have played a tough schedule (including two Pac-12 games). That should help when Big West Conference play starts later this month.

UCLA: The Bruins showed off their depth as all 10 players who saw action during the first half scored.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts Fresno State on Tuesday.

CSU Bakersfield: Hosts Pacific on Thursday.

