NEW ORLEANS (AP)Angel Reese scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds and Jasmine Carson scored 21 and No. 11 LSU beat Tulane 85-72 on Sunday night.

The Tigers (9-0) are off to their best since winning their first nine in the 2009-10 season.

LSU led 27-20 in a first quarter in which it made 11 of 16 shots and Tulane 9 for 17. The Tigers extended their lead to 40-27 at halftime before the Green Wave unloaded with a 30-point third in which it shot 12 for 16 including 6 for 7 from 3-point range. Dynah Jones scored 16 of her team-high 25 points for Tulane in the quarter and the Green Wave closed to 61-58.

Reese made 1 of 2 foul shots for the Tigers and Kahia Warmsley responded with a layup for Tulane to get it within two, but LaDazhia Williams made a layup and Carson a 3 and LSU kept Tulane at bay from there. Reese made two foul shots with 5:01 left to extend the lead to 73-62.

Reserves Kateri Poole and Samyah Smith scored 11 and 10 points respectively for LSU.

Marta Galic scored 21 points for Tulane.

LSU owns a 34-9 all-time record over Tulane but the Green Wave entered having won six of the last 11 against the Tigers since 2010.

