BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Angel Reese scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 11 LSU held off Southeastern Louisiana 63-55 on Tuesday night to remain unbeaten.

The Tigers (8-0) looked to have the game in hand after an 11-0 run gave them a 21-point lead early in the third quarter. But the Lady Lions (4-3) rallied behind a career-high 28 points from Alexius Horne to get within four, 56-52, with 5:21 remaining.

Reese then converted her second three-point play of the quarter and Kateri Poole and Jasmine Carson added buckets to extend the lead back to 11 with 2 1/2 minutes left. The Tigers turned the over four times after that, but the Lady Lions went just 1 of 8.

Reese finished 10-of-20 shooting and kept alive her streak of a double-double in every game this season. Carson had four 3-pointers and added 16 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double, and Sa’Myah Smith had 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Horne was 11 of 23 from the floor for her 28 points.

Both teams shot 41% but LSU was plus-12 on points off turnovers and had 15 offensive rebounds for a 13-5 edge on second-chance points.

Southeastern Louisiana took off to an 10-2 lead, hitting five of their first seven shots while the Tigers stumbled at the start, making only 1 of 9. But the Tigers closed the gap to three, 18-15, after the opening quarter and bounced back to shoot 69% in the second and take a 37-26 lead behind 14 first-half points from Reese.

LSU came in as the nation’s scoring leader at over 103 points per game. The Tigers are off to their best start since beginning 9-0 in 2009-2010.

