BIMINI, Bahamas (AP)Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for her sixth-straight double-double but No. 12 LSU’s streak of five-straight 100 point games came to an end in an 80-52 win over George Mason at the Goombay Splash on Thursday.

The game was never in doubt as the Tigers (6-0) scored the first eight points and made 10 of 15 shots and 7 of 8 free throws to lead 27-9 after one quarter. Reese had 10 points.

LSU tied the 1998-99 UConn Huskies and 2013-14 Oregon Ducks with five-straight 100 point games but came up short of what is believed to be the NCAA record of six-straight century games by Louisiana Tech in the midst of the 1981-82 season. That team won the first-ever NCAA women’s basketball championship with current LSU coach Kim Mulkey as the point guard.

Sa’Myah Smith scored 14 points for LSU, Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams added 13 and Flau’jae Johnson 10. Despite going 1 of 11 from 3-point range the Tigers shot 50% from the field. They outrebounded the Patriots by 15 and made 11 more points at the foul line. Reese has from 15 to 19 rebounds in every game so far in her first season at LSU after leaving Maryland.

George Mason (3-4) never found the range, shooting 29% overall, 20% behind the arc and 47% from the foul line. Sonia Smith led the Patriots with 15 points.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25