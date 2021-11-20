Moore, No. 7 Duke beat Lafayette 88-55, improve to 5-0

DURHAM, N.C. (AP)Wendell Moore Jr. scored 23 points and No. 7 Duke used a few smooth stretches in the second half to pull away for an 88-55 victory over Lafayette on Friday night.

AJ Griffin came off the bench to score 18 points for Duke (5-0), which had too many weapons despite some early snags.

Mark Williams added 14 points and 15 rebounds, Paolo Banchero scored 11 points and Trevor Keels had 10 points for the Blue Devils.

Kyle Jenkins, who had four of his team’s seven 3-pointers, scored 18 points for Lafayette (0-3).

NO. 1 GONZAGA 92, BELLARMINE 50

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Drew Timme scored 25 points as Gonzaga dominated Bellarmine, extending the nation’s longest home winning streak to 55 games.

Julian Strawther added 19 points for Gonzaga (4-0), which has not lost at home since 2018. Freshman center Chet Holmgren had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting, plus five rebounds and five assists.

Dylan Penn scored 14 points for Bellarmine (0-4), a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference in its second season of Division I basketball.

NO. 4 MICHIGAN 74, UNLV 61

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Eli Brooks scored 22 points, including four 3-pointers, to help Michigan beat UNLV.

Moussa Diabate had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines (3-1), and Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Bryce Hamilton led the Runnin’ Rebels (3-1) with 21 points, who lost for the first time under new coach Kevin Kruger. Michael Nuga and Donovan Williams each scored 12 points.

Michigan entered the four-team Roman Main Event tournament in Las Vegas coming off a two-point loss at home to Seton Hall on Tuesday.

NO. 11 MEMPHIS 74, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Jalen Duren had 22 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks as Memphis beat Western Kentucky in a sloppy game.

Deandre Williams added 13 points and Early Timberlake finished with 10 for the Tigers (4-0).

Camron Justice led the Hilltoppers (1-3) with 18 points, while Jairus Hamilton scored 14.

Memphis shot poorly from 3-point range and committed 26 turnovers to keep Western Kentucky in the game.

NO. 13 KENTUCKY 77, OHIO 59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Keion Brooks scored 22 points to lead Kentucky past Ohio.

Freshman guard TyTy Washington had a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky (3-1), which trailed for most of the first half. Brooks set the tone by scoring eight of the Wildcats’ first 10 points after halftime.

Ben Vander Plas finished with a team-high 19 points and six rebounds for Ohio (3-1), followed by Jason Carter with 15 points and Mark Sears with 10.

NO. 14 ALABAMA 86, OAKLAND 59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Jaden Shackelford scored 20 points as Alabama beat Oakland, giving the Crimson Tide its first 4-0 start since the 2017-18 season.

Shackelford added five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and scored his 1,000th career point. Jahvon Quinerly had 19 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals for Alabama.

Jamal Cain scored 31 points, making 10 of his 23 shots from the field for the Grizzlies (2-2) and nine of his 11 free throws. He also had 10 rebounds and three steals, but little support from his teammates.

NO. 20 MARYLAND 69, HOFSTRA 67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Ian Martinez made two free throws with 4.2 seconds remaining, allowing Maryland to edge Hofstra and avoid another loss this week.

Eric Ayala led Maryland (4-1) with 14 points but went just 5 of 17 from the field.

Jalen Ray scored 18 points for Hofstra (1-3).

Maryland, coming off a home loss to George Mason, scored the game’s final six points after a 3-pointer by Ray put Hofstra up 67-63.

NO. 21 AUBURN 58, SOUTH FLORIDA 52

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – K.D. Johnson scored 15 points, Zep Jasper added 13 and Auburn rallied to beat South Florida.

Jabari Smith hit a 3-pointer 10 minutes into the second half during a 15-0 stretch that gave Auburn (3-0) its first lead at 42-40. It was the third made 3-pointer by Auburn in 21 tries to that point.

Caleb Murphy scored 19 points and Javon Greene added 12 for South Florida (2-2).

NO. 22 ST. BONAVENTURE 68, CLEMSON 65

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Kyle Lofton scored 22 points, Jaren Holmes added 19 and St. Bonaventure rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat Clemson in the semifinals of the Charleston Classic.

The Bonnies (4-0) went on a 21-2 second-half run that included five 3-pointers in taking their first lead since it was 2-0.

PJ Hall matched his career high with 22 points, David Collins had 14 and Nick Honor scored 12 for Clemson (4-1).

