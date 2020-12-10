No. 2 Baylor rolls past Stephen F. Austin in delayed opener

WACO, Texa (AP)Adam Flagler scored 11 of his 14 points before halftime when No. 2 Baylor took control on the way to an 83-52 victory over Stephen F. Austin in the Bears’ home opener Wednesday, a night later than scheduled and against a different opponent than planned.

The Bears (4-0) played for the first time since an 82-69 victory over then-No. 5 Illinois at the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis a week ago. They were also supposed to play No. 1 Gonzaga there Saturday, but that game was canceled about 90 minutes before tipoff after a Bulldogs player was among two positive COVID-19 tests in their traveling party.

Cameron Johnson had 11 points for Stephen F. Austin (3-1), the defending Southland Conference

NO. 13 WISCONSIN 73, RHODE ISLAND 62

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Brad Davison scored 23 points and Wisconsin beat Rhode Island in a nonconference game added to the schedule two days ago.

Wisconsin (4-1) originally was slated to host No. 25 Louisville on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but the Cardinals canceled their second consecutive game following a positive COVID-19 test within the program. Rhode Island was added as a replacement Monday.

Micah Potter had 13 points and Aleem Ford scored 11 for Wisconsin, which bounced back from a 67-65 loss to Marquette on a buzzer-beating tip-in of a missed free throw Friday.

Jeremy Sheppard had 13 points for the Rams (3-3).

NO. 13 TEXAS 74, TEXAS STATE 53

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Freshman Greg Brown scored 18 points and Texas eased past Texas State in the Longhorns’ final nonconference tuneup before the start of Big 12 play.

Texas (5-1) had nine dunks on 12 baskets in the first half. Jericho Sims started the scoring with a slam and the floodgates opened from there.

Mason Harrell scored 14 points for Texas State (3-2) .

NO. 17 TEXAS TECH 51, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 44

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Kyler Edwards scored 19 points and Texas Tech avoided a major upset in a defensive struggle with Abilene Christian.

The Red Raiders (5-1) trailed with seven minutes remaining before Edwards made one of two free throws to get even. Nimari Burnett, who scored 10 points, made a pair to put Texas Tech up for good at 38-36.

Abilene Christian’s reputation for strong defense held up well, with the Red Raiders shooting 28% while having a difficult time getting open looks and missing many of the ones they did get.

Coryon Mason scored 14 points for the Wildcats (5-1), a Southland Conference team that made the move from Division II less than 10 years ago.

NO. 19 RICHMOND 78, NORTHERN IOWA 68

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Tyler Burton had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Richmond used a 21-6 run in the second half to pull away from Northern Iowa.

Grant Golden added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (4-0). Blake Francis scored 16 points and Jacob Gilyard had 12 points and 11 assists.

Tywhon Pickford scored 16 points for Northern Iowa (1-4), Austin Phyfe had 15, and Trae Berhow 13.

NO. 20 FLORIDA STATE 69, INDIANA 67, OT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Scottie Barnes banked in a runner with with two seconds left in overtime to lift Florida State past Indiana in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge for its 25th straight home victory.

The freshman had nine points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Seminoles (2-0). Florida State has won 40 straight nonconference home games, and 10 overtime games in a row.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 17 rebounds for Indiana (3-2). The Hoosiers did not make a basket in the final 4:38 of overtime.