BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Alexis Morris scored 26 points, Khayla Pointer added 21 and No. 14 LSU beat No. 17 Georgia 73-67 on Thursday night.

LSU never trailed and built a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter. Georgia cut the deficit to 10 early in the fourth before Que Morrison and Reigan Richardson each made a 3-pointer, sparking a 12-2 Bulldog surge that tied it at 62 with 2:25 remaining. The Tigers made 9 of 10 from the line to pull it out after a miss put Georgia in a hole.

Pointer and Morris shot 25 of 30 from the free-throw line, where the Tigers were 27 of 34 to Georgia’s 10 of 13. Jailin Cherry added 18 points on 9-of-19 shooting for LSU (20-4, 8-3 Southeastern Conference).

Richardson scored 15 of her career-high 17 points in the second half to lead Georgia (17-6, 6-5), which shot 23% (7 of 30) in the first half but 56% (18 of 32), including six 3-pointers, in the second.

LSU had a double-digit advantage by the end of the first quarter and led 37-21 at the break. Morris scored 13 points, with three 3-pointers, and Cherry added 10 points.

