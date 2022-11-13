BATON ROUGE, La. (AP)Flau’jae Johnson scored 18 points, Angel Reese had her third-straight double-double and No. 16 LSU set a program record on Sunday with its third-straight 100-point game in a 107-34 rout of Western Carolina.

The Tigers (3-0), who scored a school-record 125 points in their opener and 111 in their second game, opened this one with 15 straight points and were never challenged.

Johnson hit all three of her field goals, two of them 3-pointers, and made 10 of 12 free throws. Reese, an All-American who transferred from Maryland, scored 17 points and snared 15 rebounds. Jasmine Carson scored 11 points for the Tigers, who shot 54% and made 30 of 41 free throws. Alisa Williams had 10 off the bench as 11 of 12 players scored, all with multiple baskets.

Kehinde Obasuyi scored 10 points for the Catamounts (2-1), who shot 15%. Five or their nine baskets were 3-pointers. They were outrebounded 60-29 and had 20 turnovers.

