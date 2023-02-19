LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP)Madi Williams scored 23 points, Liz Scott had a double-double, and No. 15 Oklahoma held off Kansas 86-80 on Sunday.

A free throw by Zakiyah Franklin drew Kansas within 82-80 with 3:12 remaining. Neither team would score another field goal as Kansas missed its last nine shots and Oklahoma’s last field goal came with 5:12 remaining.

Williams made two free throws with 37 seconds left and Ana Llanusa added two more with nine seconds left to wrap up Oklahoma’s sixth consecutive victory.

Scott had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners (22-4, 12-3 Big 12). She and Williams were two of five players in double-figures scoring for Oklahoma. Llanusa scored 18 points, Aubrey Joens 12, and Taylor Robertson 11.

The Jayhawks got 73 of their 80 points from the trio of Franklin, Holly Kersgieter and Taiyanna Jackson. Franklin led with a career-high 30 points, Kersgieter added 24 and Jackson 19 for Kansas (16-9, 6-8). Jackson added 13 rebounds.

The Sooners, tied with Texas for first place, are chasing their seventh Big 12 regular-season championship and their first since 2009. The tie will be broken on Saturday when Oklahoma hosts the No. 17 Longhorns, after which there will be two conference games remaining for both teams.

Kansas plays at Kansas State on Wednesday.

