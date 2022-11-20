FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)Taylor Robertson scored 21 points, Skylar Vann had a double-double and No. 16 Oklahoma defeated UT Arlington 89-80 in the Maggie Dixon Classic on Sunday after blowing a 19-point lead.

The Sooners (4-1) lead 40-21 after a 10-0 run in the middle of the second quarter and had a 15-point lead midway through the third quarter before the Lady Mavs (2-2) battled back.

Trailing 65-58 after three quarters, UT Arlington tied the game twice, first at 69 on a Nyah Threatt 3-pointer. Jireh Washington’s layup put the Lad Mavs on top 74-73 with four minutes to go.

Maddy Williams responded with a jumper and a 3 and with a five-point lead inside the final minute, Robertson made six of six from the foul line.

Williams finished with 16 points, Vann had 14 with 12 rebounds. Nevaeh Tot added 11 points with six assists and Liz Scott 10 with nine boards to help the Sooners bounce back from a big loss at No. 25 Utah on Wednesday night.

Star Jacobs paced UT Arlington with 16 points and Washington had 14 with seven assists , six rebounds and five steals. Threatt, a freshman, had 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting, seven in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma shot 53%, a 10-rebound advantage and scored six more points at the foul line but 29 turnovers led to 28 UTA points. Despite the difference in rebound, the Lady Mavs had a 19-16 advantage on the offensive end to finish with 16 more field goal attempts.

