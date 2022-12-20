SAN DIEGO (AP)Grace VanSlooten scored 26 points, Oregon made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the No. 16 Ducks rallied past No. 17 Arkansas 85-78 at the San Diego Invitational on Tuesday.

The win was Ducks coach Kelly Graves’ 200th at Oregon.

Oregon, which had made only 3 of 11 3-pointers through three quarters, hit three in a row to take the lead in the fourth quarter. The Ducks trailed 66-59 with 8:30 remaining before an 11-3 run capped by two 3-pointers by Te-Hina Paopao and one from Chance Gray put Oregon ahead 70-69.

Oregon did not give up the lead and a 3-pointer by Ahlise Hurst gave the Ducks a 77-71 lead just inside three minutes. Arkansas cut it to two but yet another 3-pointer, this one by Gray, gave the Ducks an 80-75 lead with a minute to go. The Razorbacks had a turnover and a missed 3-pointer on their next two possessions before Endyia Rogers hit two free throws to put Oregon up by seven with 28 seconds to go.

VanSlooten, the Pac-12 freshman of the week for the second time, made 10-of-19 shots and grabbed six rebounds. Rogers had 20 points and six assists for the Ducks (10-1), and Paopao added 12 points, five rebounds and four assists. Phillipina Kyei had 14 rebounds.

Erynn Barnum led Arkansas (13-1) with 22 points and added nine rebounds. Samara Spencer had 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Makayla Daniels scored 15 points.

The Razorbacks had previously defeated Top 25 opponents Creighton (83-75) and Kansas State (69-53). Oregon lost to its only previous Top 25 opponent, falling to North Carolina 85-79.

No. 3 Ohio State played South Florida in the second game of the invitational. Winners play winners and losers play losers on Wednesday.

