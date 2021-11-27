No. 16 St. Bonaventure loses for the first time this season

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP)AJ Green scored 35 points with four assists to lead Northern Iowa to a 90-80 win over No. 16 St. Bonaventure on Saturday.

Austin Phyfe and Nate Heise each had 15 points as the Panthers (2-3) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2019 at then-No. 23 Colorado.

Green did most of his damage from 3-point territory, making a career-best 9 of 15, to match his career high for scoring. The preseason player of the year in the Missouri Valley Conference was 8 of 28 from long range in Northern Iowa’s first four games.

Kyle Lofton had 21 points, seven assists and four steals for St. Bonaventure (5-1). Dominick Welch scored 20 points and Jaren Holmes had 15.

No. 2 UCLA 73, UNLV 51

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Jules Bernard scored 18 points and had two blocks to lead UCLA over UNLV.

The Bruins (6-1) shot 47% from the field and from 3-point range. Tyger Campbell had 15 points and Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez each added 12 points each.

Bryce Hamilton led UNLV (4-3) with 15 points, while Donovan Williams added 12 points. The Rebels struggled from the field, finishing at 30% and an even smaller 22% from 3-point range.

The Bruins outrebounded UNLV 47-27 for the game.

NO. 17 ARIZONA 105, SACRAMENTO STATE 59

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) – Azoulas Tubelis scored 22 points, Christian Koloko added 20 before leaving with an ankle injury and Arizona routed Sacramento State.

The Wildcats (6-0) had a huge size advantage and exploited it, overpowering the Hornets with 29 points in the paint. Arizona had 31 assists on 38 field goals, including nine by Kerr Kriisa, and shot 55%.

Koloko also had seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot but left early in the second half with a sprained ankle.

Sacramento State (3-3) fell into a big hole early and never recovered, losing its second lopsided game to a Pac-12 opponent this season. Cameron Wilbon had 14 points to lead the Hornets, who shot 36%.

NO. 18 BYU 75, UTAH 64

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Te’Jon Lucas scored a season-high 18 points to lead BYU over Utah and stay undefeated.

Alex Barcello had 17 points, most of them coming late in the game as he controlled the ball and went 11-for-12 from the free throw line. Gavin Baxter scored a season-high 14 points and Caleb Lohner added 10 points and 12 rebounds for BYU (6-0).

Brendan Carlson had 17 points and Rollie Worster had 13 for the Utes (5-11).

The Cougars outrebounded the Utes, who were third in the nation in rebound margin, 45-28 and had a 48-28 scoring advantage in the paint.

