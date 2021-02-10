Mississippi upends No. 10 Missouri

OXFORD, Miss. (AP)Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points to help Mississippi beat No. 10 Missouri 80-59 on Wednesday night.

Devontae Shuler and Luis Rodriguez added 15 points apiece for the Rebels (11-8, 6-6 Southeastern Conference), extended their winning streak to three games that includes wins over No. 16 Tennessee and the No. 10 Tigers.

Ole Miss used a 17-2 run that spanned the final two minutes of the first half and the opening three minutes of the second half to build an insurmountable 51-37 lead. The Rebels led by as many as 22 points midway in the second half as Missouri never seriously threatened again.

Dru Smith led Missouri (13-4, 6-4) with 17 points as the loss snapped a three-game winning streak.

No. 5 VILLANOVA 96, MARQUETTE 64

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) – Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored a season-high 27 points to lead Villanova to a victory over Marquette.

Collin Gillespie added 16 points and 11 assists, and Jermaine Samuels scored 14 for the Wildcats (13-2, 8-1 Big East), who have won 10 of 11. Robinson-Earl made 10 of 11 shots, including all five 3-point tries, and added eight rebounds.

Dawson Garcia scored 28 points and D.J. Carton had 13 for Marquette (9-11, 5-9). The Golden Eagles, playing the first of five straight road games, have lost five of six.

No. 8 HOUSTON 82, SOUTH FLORIDA 65

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Quentin Grimes had 29 points and Houston beat South Florida, spoiling the Bulls’ first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions.

Tied at 25 at the eight-minute mark, the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 American Athletic) shot 58% in the first half and led 43-35 at halftime. DeJon Jarreau scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and also had eight assists.

Houston pushed the pace in the second half and outscored USF 29-8 in the first 9:18 of the half to take a 72-44 lead. South Florida (7-6, 3-4) got as close at 76-61 with 6:01 remaining, but did not hit another field goal.

No. 9 VIRGINIA 57, GEORGIA TECH 49

ATLANTA (AP) – Trey Murphy III scored 18 points, Kihei Clark added 14 and No. 9 Virginia pulled away from Georgia Tech down the stretch.

The Cavaliers (14-3, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) finished on a 16-5 run in a game that was tight most of the way.

Georgia Tech (9-7, 5-5) lost to Virginia for the second time this season and missed a chance to give its postseason resume a big boost.

The Yellow Jackets led 44-41 with 6:18 remaining after Jose Alvarado hit a jumper, but the Cavaliers dominated the rest of the way.

No. 15 IOWA 79, No. 25 RUTGERS 66

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Joe Wieskamp scored 26 points and Luka Garza overcame a slow start to score 22 as Iowa beat Rutgers.

The Hawkeyes (14-6, 8-5 Big Ten), who fell out of the top 10 of the Associated Press poll this week for the first time this season, were coming off a stretch of four losses in the last five games.

Wieskamp, who had 16 points in the first half, added 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Geo Baker led Rutgers (11-7, 7-7) with 11 points.

No. 16 TENNESSEE 89, GEORGIA 81

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Jaden Springer scored a career-high 30 points to lead Tennessee to a victory over Georgia.

Santiago Vescovi added 19 points, Josiah-Jordan James had 18 points and Keon Johnson scored 11 for the Volunteers (14-4, 7-4 Southeastern Conference).

Tennessee was playing without 6-foot-6 senior Yves Pons, who is nursing a right knee injury. Pons, a leader in rebounds and blocked shots, had scored 69 points in the last five games.

Without that size, the Vols went with several four-guard combinations to go with inside player John Fulkerson.

K.D. Johnson scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Bulldogs (12-7, 5-7).

No. 21 WISCONSIN 61, NEBRASKA 48

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Jonathan Davis scored 10 points and made a couple big baskets to help Wisconsin begin pulling away after halftime, and the Badgers overcame a poor shooting performance to beat Nebraska.

The Badgers (15-6, 9-5 Big Ten) swept the season series and have won six straight over the Huskers. Nebraska (4-11, 0-8) has lost 25 straight against Big Ten opponents.

Wisconsin shot just 32.3%, its second-worst mark of the season, but still managed to hand the Huskers their third straight double-digit loss.

D’Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford and Brad Davison each scored nine points for the Badgers.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25