JACKSON, Miss. (AP)DJ Jeffries scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures as No. 17 Mississippi State overcame some struggles and beat Jackson State 69-59 on Wednesday night.

Tolu Smith and Eric Reed had 13 points and KeShawn Murphy added 10 to lead the Bulldogs (10-0).

Coltie Young, the Starkville native who attended Starkville High School, scored 23 points to lead the Tigers (1-9) against his hometown team. He shot 8 for 13 from the field, including 7 for 11 on 3-pointers.

The Tigers became the first team this season to score more than 55 points against the Bulldogs, who have the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense.

NO. 16 UCLA 87, NO. 20 MARYLAND 60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) – Jaylen Clark scored 19 points, and UCLA raced out to a 30-point lead in the first half before cruising to victory over Maryland.

On the same day the University of California Board of Regents voted to affirm UCLA’s move to the Big Ten, the Bruins (9-2) had a chance to size up a future conference foe. It wasn’t much of a contest.

Maryland (8-3) committed the game’s first six turnovers while falling behind 19-5, and a 3-pointer by David Singleton made it 26-7. The Terps used three of their timeouts in the first 15 minutes, and nothing seemed to help.

Singleton scored 18 points for UCLA, which has won six straight.

Ian Martinez had 16 for the Terrapins.

NO. 19 AUBURN 72, GEORGIA STATE 64

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Jaylin Williams scored 20 points, Wendell Green Jr. had 17 and Auburn beat Georgia State.

The Tigers (9-1) rebounded from their first loss, 82-73 against Memphis, with a hot-shooting second half after struggling for the first 23 minutes.

Auburn hit 18 of 27 shots in the half but struggled to shake the Panthers (5-5), who led by six a few minutes after coming back for the second half.

Johni Broome scored 13 for the Tigers.

Evan Johnson led Georgia State with 14 points. Dwon Odom had 13 but made just 4 of 16 shots. Brenden Tucker added 10 despite picking up his fourth foul with 17:35 left.

