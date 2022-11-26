HOUSTON (AP)Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, J’Wan Roberts added 11 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Houston held on to beat Kent State 49-44 on Saturday and give itself an opportunity to take over the No. 1 ranking.

Sasser was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to overcome a 5-of-16 shooting performance, including making just one of 10 3-point attempts. Houston (6-0) shot 32% from the floor and was 2 of 17 on 3s.

The Cougars’ defense carried them, holding the Golden Flashes to 24% shooting, outrebounding Kent State 56-33 and getting a 28-18 advantage in points in the paint.

VonCameron Davis scored 14 points and Jacobs had 11 points for Kent State (5-2).

NO. 4 TEXAS 91, UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 54

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Sir’Jabari Rice scored 19 points, Marcus Carr had 18 and Tyrese Hunter 17 to lead Texas over Texas Rio Grande Valley. The three guards combined to hit 20 of 36 field goal attempts, including nine 3-pointers.

Texas (5-0) also received a boost from Dylan Disu, a 6-foot-9 senior who had 10 rebounds, a career-tying five blocks, four assists, three steals and six points.

Justin Johnson led UTRGV (4-3) with 18 points. Will Johnston scored 10.

—

