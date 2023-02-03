PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Haley Jones had 13 points and nine rebounds and No. 2 Stanford routed Washington State 71-38 on Friday night.

Cameron Brink added 10 points and eight rebounds to help Stanford (22-2, 10-1 Pac-12) improve to 72-0 against Washington State (15-7, 5-6).

‘They have a great team, they’re very talented and we had to play really hard,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. ”The last time we played them was really close and so we knew we had to bring it, and we did.”

Stanford used a 15-player rotation in a game where the bench contributed 37 points. Lauren Betts had 10 points and fellow backup Elena Bosgana added eight.

”We want to give our people a chance, and if you play well, you’ll stay in,” VanDerveer said.

Charlisse Leger-Walker led Washington State with eight points and six rebounds. Bella Murekatete had seven points.

Washington State shot 14 of 56 from the floor, turned it over 17 times and was held to a season low in points.

”You’re just not going to beat Stanford without scoring a lot,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. ”We talked about getting to 70. Obviously, we were a long way from 70 tonight.”

UP NEXT:

Stanford: At Washington on Sunday.

Washington State: Hosts California on Sunday.

