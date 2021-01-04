No. 20 DePaul women hit 13 3-pointers in win over Villanova

CHICAGO (AP)Sonya Morris scored 22 points, Darrione Rogers had 21, Lexi Held added 18, and the trio combined for 12 3-pointers in No. 20 DePaul’s 94-82 victory over Villanova on Monday.

Rogers made 5 of 8 3-pointers, including four in the final 4:04 of the first half to help DePaul build a 54-43 lead. Held added four makes and Morris three as the Blue Demons connected on 13 of 30 from distance.

Held, Morris and Deja Church each made a 3-pointer in the first two-plus minutes of the second half for a 16-point lead, and DePaul led by at least six points the rest of the way.

Church had 13 points and nine rebounds and Dee Bekelja added 12 points with seven boards for DePaul (6-3, 3-1 Big East).

Maddy Siegrist scored 30-plus points for the third time this season, recording 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting for Villanova (7-2, 2-2). She also had nine rebounds and five assists. Sarah Mortensen added 17 points. Siegrist and Mortensen combined for 20 of Villanova’s 32 field goals.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25